Q: How many soldiers from Iowa were killed in Vietnam?
A: Official records say 869 Iowans were casualties of the fighting in Vietnam.
Q: How long does a person have to be out of prison before they ask for a governor’s pardon for good behavior and completion of parole?
A: According to the office of the governor, a person convicted of a state crime within Iowa may apply for a pardon 10 years after he or she discharges the sentence.
Q: If you live in Decorah, where is the closest synagogue you could attend?
A: It looks as if the nearest synagogues are in Dubuque, Waterloo and Mason City or Rochester, Minn.
Q: Can I build a fire in city limits down by the river if I want to go fishing at night?
A: In general, people can burn recreationally on their own property, which is private property. Fires in city parks or along city waterways in Waterloo would need a special permit granted by the City Council.
Q: Regarding the wind generators taken down by the ethanol plant in Fairbank: Were they able to return them to the company, did they get their money back or what happened to them?
A: The company that erected and operated the three turbines actually owned the turbines. It is a private company so the disposition of those turbines were not a matter of public record. The company had indicated in court records it was seeking potential buyers for the turbines at one point in the proceedings.
Q: Who are the officers of St. Vincent de Paul now that Pat Russo has left the organization?
A: The current board president of the Waterloo district council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is Joe Sobczyk.
Q: Is there a place in Waterloo or Cedar Falls that will check your well water?
A: The Black Hawk County Health Department was providing free private well testing following flooding this year.
Q: What are the hours of the Waterloo FAA airport control tower?
A: The air traffic control tower at the Waterloo Regional Airport is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Q: Is there any bandstand in the plans for Lincoln Park?
A: No.
Q: In the April 28 Call the Courier about Beck’s gift cards you only say they will be honored for an extended time, but at what restaurants can we redeem them?
A: Lark Brewing on Main Street in Cedar Falls is honoring them. They are also valid at Stuffed Olive in Des Moines, and will be valid at the new Stuffed Olive coming to Main Street in Cedar Falls. The cards are also valid at Voodoo Lounge and Deringer’s on Main Street in Cedar Falls, and Voodoo Lounge and Shag’s in Des Moines. The cards will be good through at least the end of the year.
Q: Is it true about a third of the fire hydrants in New Hartford are not operational?
A: No. Three of the city’s roughly 35 hydrants are currently not operational. The city is working to get them repaired. Those three hydrants are in the city’s “red zone” with other hydrants located within a block to provide water in emergencies.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
