Q: Has the “Alaskan Bush People” show been canceled on Sundays or will it air again later on?
A: Discovery announced in April there would be a new season of the show, but no word yet when it will air.
Q: Do they still plan to have the 4th Street Cruise?
A: Yes, it is next Saturday in downtown Waterloo.
Q: On May 10 the Waterloo IAYRA Boys’ High School Rugby Team, which consists of West High and Columbus Catholic students, were named state champions in Ankeny. Why didn’t KWWL and The Courier sports acknowledge this honor for these students?
A: We can’t speak for KWWL, but we can tell you why we haven’t had any results. Rugby isn’t sanctioned by the state athletic associations, so we don’t have any official place to seek out results. We’re pretty much at the mercy of the coaches or their managers to provide us with information. They can send results to sportsdoor@wcfcourier.com.
Q: Can you print the recipe from Mr. Foods for the crispy cucumber salad?
A: Here it is:
What You’ll Need
2 cucumbers, thinly sliced
4 scallions, thinly sliced
1/2 small red bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons white vinegar
3 tablespoons sugar
You have free articles remaining.
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
What to Do
1. In a medium bowl, combine cucumbers, scallions, and red pepper.
2. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; pour over cucumber mixture. Cover and chill at least 2 hours before tossing and serving.
Q: Are stores that sell compact fluorescent light bulbs required to take them back for recycling? If not, where can one take these bulbs for recycling?
A: Stores that sell the bulbs are not required to take them back. Home Depot and Lowe’s accept compact fluorescent light bulbs for recycling. O’Donnell Ace Hardware in Cedar Falls accepts compact and tube fluorescent bulbs for a fee. The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission accepts fluorescent bulbs during its spring and fall household hazardous waste and electronics collection events.
Q: What is the status of Verve Kombucha that was moving into the Public Market in Waterloo?
A: The business is still hoping to open this spring or summer but does not have an opening date to announce at this time.
Q: Why was there no City Council meeting April 29?
A: It was the fifth Monday of the month. By ordinance, the Waterloo City Council meets in regular session on the first four Mondays of each month.
Q: I have The Courier delivered daily and just started getting the digital Courier on my email. Am I being charged for this and not aware of it?
A: No, that is included with all subscriptions.
Q: Regarding the construction of a new high school in Cedar Falls. Is it a conflict of interest the architect is married to a school board member?
A: Cedar Falls Community Schools officials said they have reviewed the situation with their attorneys and this does not rise to the level of a conflict of interest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.