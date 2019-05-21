Q. Where can I send a letter to Daniel Gergen of CNN?
A. Write to him at CNN Headquarters, 1 CNN Center, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Q. What is an address to write to Michelle Obama?
A. Try sending mail to the Obama Foundation, 5235 S. Harper Court, Suite 1140, Chicago, IL 60615.
Q. Does John Ross Bowie who plays Barry on "Big Bang Theory" actually talk with a lisp or is this an act?
A. It's an act. You can see him on ABC's "Speechless," where he speaks normally.
Q. Why are high schools using standard-based grading when colleges do not? How does that prepare high school students for college?
A. Beth Strike, a spokeswoman for Central Rivers Area Education Agency, responds: "Standards-based grading philosophies are being practiced in several programs in higher education across the country including the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University. Several Iowa school districts are seeing that SBG has advantages in preparing students for higher education including a focus on communication of students’ strengths and weaknesses through re-assessment opportunities to make sure students can demonstrate understanding the standards."
Q. Does Hawkeye Community College pay a road use tax to the city or county for using Ansborough, Shaulis, Kimball and others for their semi driver training courses?
A. There is no additional or special tax paid by Hawkeye for its use of public roadways.
Q. In the 1960s, X-ray tubes were made with copper anodes and platinum covers; cathodes would shoot electrons at the platinum to produce the X-ray. Is that still the process today?
A. It is, from the sources we found, although it appears the anodes are often discs of tungsten.
Q. Is Chuck Grassley considering opening the Little House Café in New Hartford that has been closed quite awhile?
A. Sen. Chuck Grassley is a farmer and is not considering buying or opening the Little House Cafe, but he would like to see it open.
Q. I want to switch my voting registration from Republican to Democrat. How do I go about doing this?
A. The County Election's office on the second floor of county courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St. The office will be able to change your voter registration. You can also go online to the Iowa Secretary of State's website at https://sos.iowa.gov/ to change your voter registration.
Q. Does Columbus Catholic athletics pay to rent the SportsPlex for their practices and events? If so, is it the same rate that is offered to every athletic team in the area?
A. Cedar Valley Catholic Schools and Columbus High School do pay a rental fee to use Sportsplex facilities. They pay the same rate as other schools throughout the Cedar Valley, said Mark Gallagher, recreation services manager of Waterloo Leisure Services.
Q. What's the name and address for the newspaper in Louisville, Ky.?
A. It's the Courier-Journal, P.O. Box 740031, Louisville, Ky., 40201-7431.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
