Q: There are orange diagonal lines painted on the street in front of Fareway on South Main. Does this mean you are not to make a left turn into Fareway across these lines or is it just a guide of some kind?
A: These lines are a guide for north-bound traffic, creating the left-turn lane at the intersection of South Main Street and Greenhill Road. South Main Street south-bound traffic should not cross over dual orange lines.
Q: Does the city, county or state have the authority to tell people to clean up their trashy yards or face a penalty of some kind?
A: Yes. But ordinances vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. In Waterloo, you could contact the code enforcement office to discuss a particular situation.
Q: How many write-ups has Sam Barrett of the city sanitation department written up for each employee?
A: The city of Waterloo said an open records request for this information had been received, but the person asking for it declined to pay the staff costs it would take to review personnel records and compile it. So it appears the caller is hoping the Courier will pay for their open records request.
Q: The street between Wells Fargo and KFC, off Kimball, there is a street full of potholes. Is that a city street? Is it their responsibility?
A: That is a private driveway, not a public street.
Q: KCRG had a report that peanut butter was bad for you now, I think. What is that about?
A: We couldn’t find that report. There was a recall in January of several products that contained peanut butter, but it appears those have all been removed from stores.
Q: Does Marcus Theatres have headphones for the hearing impaired?
A: Yes. According to the company website: “Marcus Theatres strives to provide the ultimate moviegoing experience to all customers. Closed captioning, descriptive narration and assistive listening devices are available at most theaters to make the experience accessible to our deaf, hard-of-hearing, blind and visually impaired moviegoers. Assistive technology devices are available for showtimes and films that are encoded with captions or descriptions, upon request from the theater box office for no charge. For large parties, please call theater in advance to secure appropriate number of devices.”
Q: What’s the difference between a condominium and a townhouse?
A: Townhouses are houses that are attached to each other, usually in a row. Owners generally own the land in front and in back of each house. Condominiums are attached to each other as well, but owners usually own just the living space itself, not any land.
Q: Did Chuck Norris actually study martial arts?
A: He did. Norris became interested in martial arts while serving in Korea with the U.S. Air Force, became a karate instructor, then began competing in professional tournaments. He ended his karate career with a 65-5 record, according to online biographies.
