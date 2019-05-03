Q: I’m 75, and I had measles as a child. Do I need a measles shot now?
A: No. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control: “The CDC considers you protected from measles if you have written documentation (records) showing at least one of the following:
- You received two doses of measles-containing vaccine, and you are a school-aged child (grades K-12) or an adult who will not be in a setting that poses a high risk for measles transmission, including students at post-high school education institutions, health care personnel, and international travelers.
- You received one dose of measles-containing vaccine, and you are a preschool-aged child; an adult who will not be in a high-risk setting for measles transmission; a laboratory confirmed that you had measles at some point in your life; a laboratory confirmed that you are immune to measles; you were born before 1957.”
Q: Heartland Walk-in Tubs on the corner of Ansborough and University has a sign saying closed. Have they moved or are they actually closed?
A: Heartland Walk-in Tubs closed the showroom last fall, but it is still an active business, answering calls and emails, doing estimates and providing services to the community.
Q: What year did Iowa become a state?
A: It was 1846.
Q: If you are borderline diabetic, do you have to give up all fresh fruit?
A: You should check with your doctor, of course. But here’s what the American Diabetes Association says: “Wondering if you can eat fruit? Yes! Fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber just like vegetables. Fruit contains carbohydrate so you need to count it as part of your meal plan. Having a piece of fresh fruit or fruit salad for dessert is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth and get the extra nutrition you’re looking for. The best choices of fruit are any that are fresh, frozen or canned without added sugars.”
Q: Can you print the recipe for Mr. Food’s easy au gratin potatoes?
A: Here it is:
What You’ll Need
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (divided)
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon onion powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
6 russet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
2. In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup cheddar cheese, the flour, milk, Italian seasoning, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
3. Arrange half the potato slices in the baking dish. Pour half the cheese mixture over potatoes. Arrange remaining potatoes in baking dish, and pour remaining cheese mixture over potatoes. Dot with butter.
4. Cover and bake 45 minutes. Remove potatoes from oven, stir gently, cover, and return to oven 20 additional minutes. Uncover potatoes and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and the Parmesan cheese. Return to oven to bake 5 to 8 additional minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
