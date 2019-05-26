Q: Who is responsible for keeping Black Hawk Creek cleared? When driving through on Fletcher, you can see there’s a lot of brush and debris.
A: Waterloo City Forester Todd Derifield responds: “Amazing and talented volunteers have maintained passage for canoes and kayaks along the water trail in Black Hawk Creek in the Katoski Greenbelt. Waterloo Leisure Services crews also help to maintain passage. All brush and debris will not be cleared from the creek. Water trail users should be prepared to portage around log jams and debris piles if encountered.”
Q: Does Leisure Services or the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stock the Greenbelt Lake off of Martin Road and Highway 63 and also the Mitchell sandpits? If so, with what type of fish?
A: The Iowa DNR stocks Greenbelt Lake with 530, 8-inch channel catfish on a biannual basis and stocks Harold Getty Lake with 980, 8-inch catfish on a biannual basis. The DNR’s goal is to produce “self-sustaining” fisheries resources in most cases for small public lakes, so it stocks a combination of large mouth bass and bluegill as necessary to produce and promote these species in new lakes or following a population loss. An example of a population loss event would be winter kill caused by a long and snowy winter.
Q: I saw the story about the city selling $10 million in bonds. How does a single individual buy into one of those bonds? Do you need a broker? I’d like to invest in my city.
A: The bonds are sold in one lot through a competitive bidding process. Typically large financial brokerages bid and purchase the bonds, which they then sell in smaller amounts to investors. Sometimes those brokerages have local offices in Waterloo; other times they do not. Individual residents interested in buying the bonds should see which brokerage wins the bidding process. We would recommend anyone investing in municipal bonds check with a financial adviser to see whether it is a good investment for them. The interest rates are very low, but the interest-income is tax exempt. So investing in municipal bonds needs to take the investor’s total financial situation, including their tax status, into effect.
Q: Why did the city of Janesville accept the subdivision west of town with no storm sewer and no curb and gutter? In the event of heavy rain all that water will run toward those houses.
A: The Janesville City Council had the authority to waive the required construction of curb and gutter and storm water since an alternative manner of providing drainage of surface water was incorporated into the subdivision’s plans and specifications, which were also reviewed and approved by the Janesville Planning and Zoning Commission and city engineer. Further questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 987-2905 or chris@janesvilleia.com.
Q. Regarding the $16 billion bailout for farmers: Was this money coming from money earmarked for student financial aid? If not, where is the money coming from?
A. The money for the bailout is not being taken from student loan funding. You may be thinking of an article by Jordan Weissmann in Slate, which observed the $28 billion targeted so far to bail out farmers hurt by tariffs is “about what the U.S. spent last school year on Pell grants for college students.” U.S. consumers — not the Chinese — are paying a tax to the U.S. government in the form of higher prices for imported goods. Some of those funds are circulated back into the economy as emergency aid to farmers — but not to the consumers who paid the tariffs.
