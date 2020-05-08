May 8, 2020

A. Why don't you call the contractors you see working and ask them to use Deere equipment? The government can't mandate that private businesses use certain product brands.

Q. Why isn’t it mandatory for people to wear masks in stores?

A. It is strongly encouraged, but not mandatory.

Q. What is in the water in Waterloo that turns your toilet water pink? Is that OK to use in a humidifier?

A. There is nothing present in Waterloo Water Works water that will turn water pink, said Chad Coon, general manager. There may be airborne bacteria present in areas of high humidity causing this phenomenon, but it is not anything present in the water. The Water Works adds chlorine to its water to aid in the disinfection process which kills disease causing pathogens and bacteria alike. The water from your tap is safe to use in your humidifier, just remember to also clean your humidifier from time to time.

Q. Are there any plans to open local pools for the summer?

A. Waterloo Leisure Services is hoping to open the outdoor public pools at some point this summer. The city is following the COVID-19 guidance from the state of Iowa in regards to when, or if, that will happen.