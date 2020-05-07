May 7, 2020

A: It seems she just doesn’t want to. Toler, who is a former municipal court judge, said in one interview, ”I’m happy to wear a slim-fitted suit.” It was announced in March, by the way, that Toler is leaving the show. Faith Jenkins will take over the role.

Q: Can bats chew wood paneling?

A: Bats can chew wood, according to wildlife removal sites, but they usually don’t need to — they can get in a house through tiny gaps. Experts say if you see damage that looks as if it were caused by chewing, it’s more likely to be from mice, rats or squirrels.

Q: On April 17 there were golfers at Sunnyside Country Club golf course. Could they be open?

A: Yes. The governor of Iowa had not ordered golf courses to close. The city of Waterloo was not able to force private golf courses to close.

Q: I just received my Water Works bill and was charged for yard waste recycle maintenance fee. Why should I be charged if I don’t use these places?

A: Taxpayers often pay for certain public services they don’t use personally. We’re not saying you don’t have a right to disagree with such policies, but that’s the way it works.