May 6, 2020

A: The bank website says you can deposit checks via a mobile app. According to the bank: “We understand online banking is not everyone’s first choice, but these challenging times call for us all to do our part. Reducing bank visits, and cash and currency usage, can help reduce the spread of viruses. In an effort to enhance social distancing and the exchange of checks and currency, please try to use online channels, an ATM, or call our customer service team. Our team is eager to assist you over the phone or via web chat with online banking, downloading the mobile app, general questions, and walking through all of the services that may assist you during this time.” The customer service line is (877) 372-1879.