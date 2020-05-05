May 5, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: How many countries are doing mass graves with the pandemic? How are they marking them?

A: Many nations from Asia to the United States are resorting to mass cremations and mass burials in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. China, for instance, issued regulations in February stating all coronavirus victims must be cremated at the nearest facility without funeral activities. Families are required to reserve a time slot to pick up ashes and bury them. In New York City, bodies not claimed within 14 days will be interred at the Bronx’s Hart Island. If hundreds of bodies end up buried there, families might have to wait until long after this subsides – perhaps years — to claim and move loved ones to a final resting place, and many will never be moved. There are many similar stories of mass graves and cremations.

Q: What’s going on with North Korea with coronavirus? What are they doing about it?