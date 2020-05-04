May 4, 2020

A: There are multiple programs at both the state and federal level that were established to help businesses during the COVID-19 health emergency and each one has different purposes and guidelines. The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Small Business Relief Grants, for example, were direct payments to small Iowa businesses impacted by the pandemic. The money went to the businesses to offset losses and help them pay bills, loans and take other steps to stay viable. The federal CARES Act included multiple programs to help businesses of all sizes. Some of those programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, have rules stating they loan is forgiven if the business used the money for payroll expenses. Employees of businesses who paid taxes in 2018 are getting cash from the government with no strings attached and expanded unemployment benefits if they are laid off.