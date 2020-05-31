May 31, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: How many city of Waterloo employees were there in the 1980s compared to what we have today?

A: The city of Waterloo currently has 528 full-time employees. The Human Resources Department said available information indicates there were 637 full-time employees in March 1981; 573 full-time employees in January 1986; 539 full-time employees in March 1989; and 596 full-time employees in December 1991.

Q: I just received my license plates tags. They charged me a $1 a piece to send them but the envelope said it was only 50 cents postage. Can you explain?

A: The $1 is for postage and handling fees.

Q: The George Wyth campground has been closed for a long time. I see a camper that has been set up there for a long time. How can he do that?

A: The camper that has been in the campground is the park’s camp host. As of May 8 the campground has been opened for camping as long as the units are self contained due to restrooms still being closed.

Q: If it is OK for the farmers market to have their sales, what about yard sales?