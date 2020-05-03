May 3, 2020

Q: Who at the city would I talk to about putting a halt on any spending during this virus?

A: You could always contact the mayor or City Council members, whose emails and phone numbers are available on the city website.

Q: If the pandemic lasts through the summer, do we need to be in fear of mosquitoes? Can it be spread by mosquitoes?

A: At least that’s one thing we don’t have to worry about. The World Health Organization and entomologists for the American Mosquito Control Association said in recent interviews the possibility of mosquito transmission of the coronavirus is “nil.”

Q: On the “Ellen” show, she’s always giving away money. How much of it is her money, or is it sponsor money?

A: According to show producers, that’s usually money from sponsors.

Q: Is Daniel Winn doing his broadcast from a nursing home in the mornings?