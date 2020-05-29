May 29, 2020

A: A consumer economy is driven by consumer spending as a high percentage of its gross domestic product. In the U.S., most economists agree, 70% of spending is consumer-based, although there are dissenters who posit manufacturing is a more important component of the economy. The nation slowly shifted from an agricultural-based economy to an industrial economy throughout the 19th century as advances in transportation and manufacturing transformed the production and distribution of goods. The transition to a consumer economy intensified in the early 20th century as ordinary households acquired new inventions like the telephone. The boom in automobile production in the 1920s along with electrification and creation of new consumer products like radios and refrigerators fed the growth of consumer culture.

A: From the Mayo Clinic: “Doctors diagnose Lewy body dementia based on the range of symptoms a person shows. Generally, a Lewy body dementia diagnosis requires an ongoing decline in thinking skills, along with two of the following: visual hallucinations, Parkinsonism or fluctuating alertness. In addition, people who have Lewy body dementia also may experience a sleep condition known as REM sleep behavior disorder, in which people act out their dreams while they sleep. They also may have instability in their blood pressure and heart rate, and the body may have difficulty controlling body temperature and sweating. … Many patients with Lewy body dementia also have overlapping Alzheimer’s disease. About half of Lewy body dementia patients have significant Alzheimer’s disease.Thus, it is not surprising that those diagnosed with Lewy body dementia have symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease, such as memory loss and naming difficulty. However, when doctors who have expertise and experience with the disease make a Lewy body dementia diagnosis, that diagnosis is often correct — as confirmed later during an autopsy. An accurate diagnosis is important, because Lewy body dementia responds differently than Alzheimer’s disease to commonly prescribed dementia medications. Hallucinations occur early in Lewy body dementia but only after about four years in Alzheimer’s disease.