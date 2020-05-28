May 28, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: Are there wild turkeys in Hawaii?

A: Yes, although they weren’t originally native to the islands. They have been introduced there over the years.

Q: Can you give me the phone number for the city of Waterloo’s code enforcement office?

A: (319) 291-3820.

Q: When will they repair the railroad track on Wagner Road by the airport?

A: The city and railroad signed an agreement to repair the crossing in September 2019, which grants the railroad 18 months to complete the work. That would give the railroad until March 2021 to finish the job.

Q: Why did you quit printing the monthly weather reports?

A: Staffing shortages, and it was generating very little interest online. It’s just one of the things we had to let go when we downsized.

Q: With the primary election coming up, I am seeing a lot of posts on social media against voting by mail (absentee). Can you tell me the cons of doing so?