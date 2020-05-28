May 28, 2020

Q: Are there wild turkeys in Hawaii?
A: Yes, although they weren’t originally native to the islands. They have been introduced there over the years.
Q: Can you give me the phone number for the city of Waterloo’s code enforcement office?
A: (319) 291-3820.
Q: When will they repair the railroad track on Wagner Road by the airport?
A: The city and railroad signed an agreement to repair the crossing in September 2019, which grants the railroad 18 months to complete the work. That would give the railroad until March 2021 to finish the job.
Q: Why did you quit printing the monthly weather reports?
A: Staffing shortages, and it was generating very little interest online. It’s just one of the things we had to let go when we downsized.
Q: With the primary election coming up, I am seeing a lot of posts on social media against voting by mail (absentee). Can you tell me the cons of doing so?
A: The primary argument against voting by mail is that it increases the risk of fraud. Studies have shown all forms of voting fraud are extremely rare in the United States. Still, experts say the voting by mail is more vulnerable to fraud than voting in person.
Q: Joe Biden got the votes needed for the Democratic nomination. At the National Democratic Convention, can they replace him with someone they think is more electable?
A: Biden would have to agree to step aside. If that improbably occurs, the Democratic National Committee would select a new nominee.
Q: What is a sanctuary city and do we have any in Iowa?
A: It’s a city that limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents to protect low-priority immigrants from deportation while still turning over those who have committed serious crimes. Iowa law says city and county officials must work with federal officials to enforce immigration law. However, the Center for Immigration Studies — which describes itself as nonpartisan, favoring “low immigration, pro-immigrant” policies — lists the following as “sanctuary jurisdictions” in Iowa: Benton County, Cass County, Fremont County, Greene County, Ida County, Iowa City, Jefferson County, Johnson County, Marion County, Monona County, Montgomery County, Pottawattamie County.
Q: Why have gas prices jumped .50 cents in the last week?
A: Gasoline prices have climbed as the lifting of stay-at-home orders across the country boosted demand, according to the fuel-tracking website GasBuddy.
Q: How did Sen. Grassley and Sen. Ernst vote on the Kaine resolution to limit the president’s power to go to war with Iran?
A: Both Iowa senators voted against limiting the president’s war powers.
Q: What is an email for President Trump?
A: Send email directly to president@whitehouse.gov or go to whitehouse.gov where you’ll find a “Contact the President” page.
Q: What exactly are the steps to remove our governor?
A: You can vote against her Nov. 8, 2022. Iowa law does not allow for recall elections in which voters decide whether to remove an elected official from office before the end of their term.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
