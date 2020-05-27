May 27, 2020

Q. Who is the manager of the engineering department for the city of Waterloo?
A. Jamie Knutson is the Waterloo city engineer.
Q. I live in Elk Run Heights and I have a dead ash tree in my yard. Can the city make me cut it down?
A. Yes. City code Chapter 8.08 defines a nuisance as "trees infected with an infectious disease; or any dead, diseased or damaged trees or plant materials which may harbor serious insect or disease pests or disease injurious to other trees or plant materials, or healthy tree in such a state of deterioration that any part of tree is likely to fall and damage property or cause injury to persons." It states the property owner is responsible for the removal.
Q. Who is the editor of the Waterloo Courier and how do I get into contact with her?
A. It's listed in the paper and online daily. Nancy Newhoff is the editor, nancy.newhoff@wcfcourier.com; (319) 291-1445.
Q. Gov. Kim Reynolds talked about food insecurity at the press conference May 11. I was wondering why she didn’t talk about Meals on Wheels. I mean, why wouldn’t she talk about all the good they do in making sure senior citizens aren’t food insecure?
A. Probably an oversight. She has been a big backer of Meals on Wheels in previous interviews.
Q. Why don’t COVID deaths in The Courier say that is the reason for death? I’ve only seen one, but apparently there are more deaths than that.
A. As we have stated briefly, obituaries are submitted by the families. It's up to them whether they want to list a cause of death.
Q. What is former Courier writer and editor Pat Kinney doing now?
A. "I am working for the Grout Museum District and still do some freelance reporting for the Courier. I also frequently post blogs on the Grout's webpage, www.groutmuseumdistrict.org," Kinney said.
Q. Can you print the phone number I could call to report price gouging?
A. People can file price gouging complaints with the state attorney general’s office at www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov or (888) 777-4590.
Q. How many drive-in theaters are in Iowa and where are they located?
A. As far as we can tell, there are four left: the Blue Grass Drive-in in Blue Grass, the 61 Drive-in in Delmar, the Valle Drive-in in Newton and the Superior 71 Drive-in in Spirit Lake.
Q. Are the Osmond kids all alive still? If anyone has died, who?
A. All nine of the Osmonds are still alive. The eldest two brothers, Virl and Tom, both have hearing difficulties and did not perform with their siblings.
Q. On Iowa News Now, they run in update on COVID-19, they are very off on the number for Black Hawk County. Who can I contact to let them know?
A. Try calling the newsroom at (319) 395-9060.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
