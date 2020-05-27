May 27, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q. Who is the manager of the engineering department for the city of Waterloo?

A. Jamie Knutson is the Waterloo city engineer.

Q. I live in Elk Run Heights and I have a dead ash tree in my yard. Can the city make me cut it down?

A. Yes. City code Chapter 8.08 defines a nuisance as "trees infected with an infectious disease; or any dead, diseased or damaged trees or plant materials which may harbor serious insect or disease pests or disease injurious to other trees or plant materials, or healthy tree in such a state of deterioration that any part of tree is likely to fall and damage property or cause injury to persons." It states the property owner is responsible for the removal.

Q. Who is the editor of the Waterloo Courier and how do I get into contact with her?

A. It's listed in the paper and online daily. Nancy Newhoff is the editor, nancy.newhoff@wcfcourier.com; (319) 291-1445.

Q. Gov. Kim Reynolds talked about food insecurity at the press conference May 11. I was wondering why she didn’t talk about Meals on Wheels. I mean, why wouldn’t she talk about all the good they do in making sure senior citizens aren’t food insecure?