May 26, 2020

A: In many cases, rent is being suspended, not waived. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on March 20 that postpones all evictions while Iowa remains under a state of emergency, except in cases where someone never had a legal right to live there. This moratorium also prevents a landlord from terminating a lease because of either non-payment of rent or a breach of the lease. The moratorium is scheduled to last through May 27, although that could change. It does not mean you don’t have to pay rent. Eventually, all of the rent owed under the lease will be due. Similarly, Alliant, MidAmerican, Black Hills, and Century Link have all agreed temporarily not to disconnect customers, and to waive late fees and deposit requirements. But again, utility bills are not likely to be forgiven, and must be paid or your service will be shut off eventually.