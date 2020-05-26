May 26, 2020

Q: In the late ‘50s, there were two boys who starred in Westerns, one named Robert Crawford Jr., and the other Johnny Crawford. Were they related?
A: The two were brothers. Their father was a TV editor and producer, and their sister was also a child actor.
Q: I’ve been seeing on the internet that some governors are passing laws to not charge people rent or utilities. Will that happen here?
A: In many cases, rent is being suspended, not waived. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on March 20 that postpones all evictions while Iowa remains under a state of emergency, except in cases where someone never had a legal right to live there. This moratorium also prevents a landlord from terminating a lease because of either non-payment of rent or a breach of the lease. The moratorium is scheduled to last through May 27, although that could change. It does not mean you don’t have to pay rent. Eventually, all of the rent owed under the lease will be due. Similarly, Alliant, MidAmerican, Black Hills, and Century Link have all agreed temporarily not to disconnect customers, and to waive late fees and deposit requirements. But again, utility bills are not likely to be forgiven, and must be paid or your service will be shut off eventually.
Q: How can I renew my passport?
A: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. State Department is focusing in-person passport services on those who need a passport for a life-or-death emergency for immediate international travel within 72 hours. The State Department is asking applicants to consider waiting to apply for passports other than those needed for life-or-death emergencies until agencies resume normal operations. All other expedited passport processing services are not currently available.
Q: Why did Trump send Russia 18 tons of PPE?
A: The shipment went to China. On Feb. 7, the State Department announced it had facilitated “the transportation of nearly 17.8 tons of donated medical supplies to the Chinese people, including masks, gowns, gauze, respirators, and other vital materials” in order to help “contain and combat the novel coronavirus. … This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong U.S. leadership in response to the outbreak.” The president did offer on April 15 to send ventilators to Russia. “I think Russia is going to need ventilators. They’re having a hard time in Moscow. We’re going to help them,” he said. His offer came after Russia sent a planeload of PPE to the United States on April 1.
Q: Has any of the Trump family received a portion of the stimulus funds for small businesses?
A: President Trump’s businesses are barred from getting loans or investments under the new $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Q. Who would I call at Walmart Waterloo about their parking lot being full of holes? My car is now out of alignment.
A. Try calling the store at 232-3661 and ask for the manager.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
