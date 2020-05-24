May 24, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: The Menards in Cedar Falls was refusing a 16-year-old to go in to pick up something. And I was denied going in because I wasn’t wearing a mask. Where is it law that they can do this?

A: The store is a privately owned business and can set store policy to protect both employees and customers. It’s not much different from a “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service” policy.

Q: When will the MercyOne Wellness Center open?

A: The MercyOne Wellness Center is located in the Kimball Ridge Center. As a hospital-based wellness center, this facility must adhere to specific guidelines and plans to resume operations on June 1, said MercyOne spokesman Adam Amdor. Wellness members must enter the building through the main entrance off Kimball Avenue, and the entrance facing West High School is reserved for rehabilitation patients. Wellness center members will receive information on requirements as they return.

Q: Why is the golf course in Cedar Falls open?