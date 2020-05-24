May 24, 2020

Q: The Menards in Cedar Falls was refusing a 16-year-old to go in to pick up something. And I was denied going in because I wasn’t wearing a mask. Where is it law that they can do this?
A: The store is a privately owned business and can set store policy to protect both employees and customers. It’s not much different from a “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service” policy.
Q: When will the MercyOne Wellness Center open?
A: The MercyOne Wellness Center is located in the Kimball Ridge Center. As a hospital-based wellness center, this facility must adhere to specific guidelines and plans to resume operations on June 1, said MercyOne spokesman Adam Amdor. Wellness members must enter the building through the main entrance off Kimball Avenue, and the entrance facing West High School is reserved for rehabilitation patients. Wellness center members will receive information on requirements as they return.
Q: Why is the golf course in Cedar Falls open?
A: The proclamation made by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did not prohibit golf course from remaining open. The Cedar Falls golf courses are leased to a private operator who is implementing a variety of safety precautions in continuing to operate, said city spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. Some of these include regular disinfecting of golf carts, social distancing rules for players and the closure of the clubhouse. Users are only allowed to visit the golf course or share golf carts with members of their own household.
Q: I don’t have a computer for the person who keeps complaining about us asking for recipes and I need a recipe for Mr. Food’s Ultimate Dirt Cake — can you find it?
A: Here it is:
What You’ll Need
24 chocolate sandwich cookies, finely crushed
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened
1 cup peanut butter
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 (8-oz.) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 (4-serving-size) package instant chocolate pudding mix
1 1/2 cups milk
Assorted gummy worms for garnish
What to Do 1. Reserve 2 tablespoons cookie crumbs; place remaining cookie crumbs in a medium bowl. Add butter and mix well.
2. Press crumb mixture into bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Chill until ready to use.
3. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, and confectioners’ sugar until creamy. Stir in whipped topping until completely mixed. Evenly spread over cookie crust.
4. In a large bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk until thickened. Spread over cream cheese layer. Sprinkle with reserved cookie crumbs and garnish with gummy worms.
5. Refrigerate 4 hours, or until ready to serve.
Q: On channel 9, I haven’t seen Scott Saville in a while. Is he still with KCRG?
A: Yes, he is.
Q: Is it true that it snowed on May 25 in 1947? And if so, how much?
A: According to the National Weather Service, a storm on May 28 and 29 of 1947 dropped about 2 inches on Waterloo. We were luckier than LeMars — the same storm dumped 10 inches there that year.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
