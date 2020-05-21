May 21, 2020

A: The latest information from the Iowa Department of Transportation, as of May 18: “If your driver’s license or vehicle registration is expired or expiring you do not need to renew during this emergency, which currently extends to May 27 in Iowa. However, you may be able to renew your vehicle registration online or by mail by contacting your county treasurer’s office. The deadline to get your REAL ID (gold star) has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021. If you must come into an Iowa DOT-operated service center for driver’s license or identification services, you will need to make an appointment. Walk-in customers will not be served. We are doing our best to serve you, however, we are operating under the directive of 50% capacity. Therefore we will not be able to serve everyone who would like an appointment until we are able to operate at full capacity. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this unusual time.”