May 20, 2020

Q: Are the Waterloo and Cedar Falls municipal bands still planning on their summer concerts?

A: The Cedar Falls Municipal Band season has been canceled. The Waterloo Municipal band will not have concerts in June. However, the band is considering the possibility of a July performance, depending on Gov. Reynolds’ proclamations about the size of gatherings.

Q: I have been reading that since the Tyson closing, farmers are having to euthanize their livestock. Why is that? Why can’t they keep them? What are their options?

A: When hogs reach market weight, they’re moved out of confinement for slaughter. Hogs are raised in barns and, unlike cattle, they can’t be put out to pasture. Hogs not sent to slaughterhouses once they reach their market weight can grow too big and injure themselves. They also take up space needed for newly born piglets. That leaves farmers with a lot of mature pigs and nowhere to put them. They can put market-ready hogs on a diet to slow their weight gain and delay the trip to the slaughterhouse, but not for long. That leaves some farmers with a terrible choice — euthanize either the mature hogs or the piglets.

Q: Why is Waterloo native Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hanna-Jones getting an award on Page A3 yet a couple driving around is on the front page? Seems unfair to me.