May 18, 2020

Q: Is there an egg shortage? Two stores I was in today had raised their prices.

A: It’s more like a surge in demand for eggs; according to industry experts, at-home baking has caused a surge in demand for baking staples like flour, sugar and eggs. But if you’re seeing an exorbitant rise in prices, you can report it as price gouging to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at IowaAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Q: Can the governor make it mandatory for people to wear masks when they grocery shop?

A: Probably. Gov. Kim Reynolds was given broad authority to run the state government while the Iowa Legislature had suspended its session, including any measures needed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Q: Can you list the counties in Iowa that have had zero cases of COVID-19?

A: Counties without a recorded confirmed case of coronavirus as of May 1 were Adams, Emmet, Fremont, Ida, Lucas, Monroe, Palo Alto and Ringgold, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.