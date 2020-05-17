May 17, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: We have a local chiropractor in Grundy Center making local house calls during this pandemic. Is this allowed?

A: As far as we can tell, it’s not disallowed by the governor’s proclamation. Per the Iowa Chiropractic Society, “Clinics are encouraged to practice strict hygienic practices, ensure their lobbies are not congested (and) ensure their patients and employees are protected.”

Q: If we do get an order to stay home, will we get arrested trying to get groceries?

A: Probably not. Other states with such orders still allow residents to go out for essential needs, and buying food has generally fallen under the category of essential needs.

Q: What date will the World’s Largest Garage Sale be published?

A: Right now it’s still on for May 30 at Estel Hall on the National Cattle Congress grounds.

Q: If a person dies that was using a ventilator, is that ventilator able to be reused?

A: Of course, just as a hospital bed would be reused or any other durable medical equipment.

Q: Is it possible for the COVID-19 to spread in a parking lot with cars parked next to each other?