May 15, 2020

Q: How can we be aware of the areas where a person who tested positive for COVID-19 could have been and could have passed it on at?

A: You can’t. Officials say you should assume widespread coronavirus infection everywhere, and take precautions to prevent catching it yourself. Those precautions include staying home as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask when out, washing your hands frequently and cleaning and disinfecting your home regularly.

Q: When will the theater in Waverly open back up?

A: There’s no way to know for sure. Non-essential businesses in Bremer County are to stay closed at least through May 27 under current state orders.

Q: Is it true the Bremer County Health Department is declining to administer COVID-19 tests to people?

A: The health departments themselves are only monitoring coronavirus cases; testing is done by medical providers and at specific testing sites set up by the state. Your medical provider will tell you if you meet the criteria for a test, or you may fill out the questionnaire at TestIowa.com.

Q: Tell me what professions are considered “essential.”