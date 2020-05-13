May 13, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: Is the Relay For Life at Hawkeye Community College going to be canceled this summer?

A: Candy Nardini, event coordinator for Relay for Life, said this year’s event is not canceled. “But because of COVID-19 it will be restructured to a virtual relay which will be on our American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Black Hawk County Facebook page and it will run Friday, June 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. We are still seeking donations, teams and sponsorship and we are still going to have some of the fun elements that we usually have at our relays with the exception that they will be online.”

Q: According to the IRS, retirees don’t have to do anything to get a stimulus check but you told someone in Call the Courier what they had to do to get one. Please fix it.

A: The Trump administration changed its guidance several times in the days immediately after the CARES Act was passed. At the time the answer was written the IRS was suggesting Social Security recipients who had not filed taxes log on to IRS.gov to provide their bank routing information. It now says that’s unnecessary.