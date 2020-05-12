May 12, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q. Do you have any more information on when the next stimulus checks will be mailed out?

A. According to CNN, payments were being delivered the last week of April to millions of Social Security recipients who don't file tax returns. They can expect the money to automatically arrive however they normally receive their benefits. Supplemental Security Income recipients and low-income veterans who receive pensions from the Department of Veterans Affairs -- and who don't file returns -- can expect to see the money in May. If they have children, they're due another $500 per dependent, but they won't get that money until next year unless they give dependent information to the IRS by May 5. For Social Security recipients, the date has already passed for getting the additional money for dependents. They'll have to file a full return in 2021 to get the additional money. Some could be waiting for months as the money goes out in phases. The government can process roughly 5 million checks a week.

Q: In the May 6 front page story you state that the Blacks, Asians and Pacific Islanders, etc have a combined 71.8 percent of the COVID cases, then three paragraphs down you say the Whites have 55.6 percent of the cases. Which one is it?