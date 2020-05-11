May 11, 2020

2. Press crumb mixture into bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Chill until ready to use.

3. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, and confectioners’ sugar until creamy. Stir in whipped topping until completely mixed. Evenly spread over cookie crust.

4. In a large bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk until thickened. Spread over cream cheese layer. Sprinkle with reserved cookie crumbs and garnish with gummy worms.

5. Refrigerate 4 hours, or until ready to serve.

Q: I know someone who’s son doesn’t pay taxes because he doesn’t make enough. What is the lowest you can make and not pay taxes?

A: For 2019 federal income taxes, the threshold at which a single person under age 65 must file is $12,200. What is the most you can make and not pay taxes is too complicated for this space. Many of America’s top corporations pay no federal taxes for instances.

Q: Is it legal to serve alcohol as a takeout service?