May 10, 2020

A: The election office keeps track of voter registration. The Black Hawk County Election Office tracks obituaries daily to cancel records of those who die. There also is a monthly process where voter records are matched with the Iowa Department of Public Health to cancel records of deaths, which may have not be listed in The Courier obituaries. IVoters is a statewide voter registration database, therefore anyone moving within Iowa gets pulled to their new county when they update their registration. The election office also gets cancellation notices from other states when a voter lists Iowa as their previous registration when registering to vote in another state. There also is a yearly “National Change of Address” process and cancellation of inactive records after two successive general elections. This is a partnership with the U.S. Postal Service.