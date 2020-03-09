March 9, 2020

Q: Is Kat Dennings back on TV?
A: Last year she was on “Dollface” on Hulu and did voice work on an animated Netflix series, “Big Mouth.”
Q: Is the city of Waterloo looking at the PSO operations like in Cedar Falls and thinking about doing it as well?
A: No.
Q: I keep hearing that we have legalized gambling for sports. Where is that money going?
A: It goes to the state — Iowa receives 6.75% in tax revenue on the casinos’ net receipts for sports wagers.
Q: If my employer required us to work on Christmas, was it legal for them not to give any holiday pay?
A: It was. According to the Iowa Division of Labor, Iowa law does not require private employers to provide employees with either paid or unpaid holiday leave, and employers can require employees to work holidays.
Q: If Social Security is my only income, and I owe the county money for fines, can they take part of that check?
A: According to the Social Security Administration, benefits can be withheld to pay child support, alimony and restitution. You should check with ssa.gov for information on your specific situation.
Q: Is an employer required to give you a copy of a check stub if we have direct deposit?
A: The Iowa Employment Law Handbook states on each regular payday, employers must provide a statement to each employee showing the hours worked, the wages earned and any deductions made. But that need not be an actual check stub: “An employer may comply with this notice by providing each employee access to view an electronic statement of the employee’s earnings and free and unrestricted access to a printer to print the employee’s statement of earnings if the employee chooses.”
Q: Do you know if Donald or Melania Trump has ever gone to the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee?
A: Trump said in a 2015 interview that he had been there years before.
Q: I am 53 years old, and I go into a Casey’s gas station, and I always get asked for my birthday. I tell them, and I ask if they need my ID, and they go, ‘No, we believe you.’ Why is that? Is that harassment? Can I press charges on them?
A: We assume they’re asking because you’re buying alcohol or tobacco products. That’s not harassment; it sounds as if they’re just trying to follow the law against selling to minors.
Q: What happened to Ally Crutcher with KWWL?
A: At the beginning of this year, she announced she was moving back to her home state of Texas.
Q: Mediacom, why do they keep raising the rates on longtime customers?
A: We assume the company has determined it is a necessary cost of business.
