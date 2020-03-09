March 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: Is an employer required to give you a copy of a check stub if we have direct deposit?

A: The Iowa Employment Law Handbook states on each regular payday, employers must provide a statement to each employee showing the hours worked, the wages earned and any deductions made. But that need not be an actual check stub: “An employer may comply with this notice by providing each employee access to view an electronic statement of the employee’s earnings and free and unrestricted access to a printer to print the employee’s statement of earnings if the employee chooses.”

Q: Do you know if Donald or Melania Trump has ever gone to the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee?

A: Trump said in a 2015 interview that he had been there years before.

Q: I am 53 years old, and I go into a Casey’s gas station, and I always get asked for my birthday. I tell them, and I ask if they need my ID, and they go, ‘No, we believe you.’ Why is that? Is that harassment? Can I press charges on them?

A: We assume they’re asking because you’re buying alcohol or tobacco products. That’s not harassment; it sounds as if they’re just trying to follow the law against selling to minors.

Q: What happened to Ally Crutcher with KWWL?