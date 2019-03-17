Q: The Waterloo police chief’s job has changed several times since being hired. When he was first hired as police chief, what was his rate of pay? He then became chief of both police and fire. Did his pay increase at that time? He now is police chief and county supervisor. What was his rate of pay after that change or is he still receiving the max he was receiving as police/fire chief?
A: Police Chief Dan Trelka was paid about $96,000 when he was hired as police chief in 2010, which increased to $108,200 in 2011 when he was appointed as director of safety services. He was never the fire chief. Trelka’s current salary is $135,000. His position as a Black Hawk County supervisor is a completely separate, second job and has no bearing on his pay or duties as police chief. County supervisors earn $38,412 per year.
Q: Can you print the home addresses of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors and who they pay property taxes to?
A: One of the supervisors is a law enforcement employee so we are not going to print the exact home address. Every property owner in Black Hawk County pays property taxes to the county government, Hawkeye Community College, agricultural extension office and assessor’s office. On top of those taxes, supervisors Chris Schwartz and Dan Trelka live in Waterloo and pay property taxes to the city of Waterloo and Waterloo schools; Tom Little and Craig White live in Evansdale and pay taxes to the city of Evansdale and Waterloo schools; Linda Laylin lives in Cedar Falls and pays taxes to the city of Cedar Falls and Cedar Falls schools.
Q: Who is in charge of setting daylight saving time?
A: The United States first adopted it by an act of Congress in March 1918; it was repealed nationally in 1919, although it was continued in some cities and states. President Franklin Roosevelt instituted year-round daylight saving time, calling it “War Time,” from 1942 until 1945. From 1945 until 1966, there was no federal law on DST, so cities and states were free to observe it or not, causing considerable confusion with things like train and bus schedules and TV and radio programming. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, creating a national DST. Under that legislation, states could vote to be exempt from DST.
Q: The story about the big lottery winner in South Carolina said the prize had to be claimed by a date in April. But don’t lottery winners have a year to claim their prizes?
A: It depends on the state, according to an Associated Press report; times vary from 180 days to a year. In our state, according to the Iowa Lottery, Scratch and Pull-tab, InstaPlay and Pick 3 and Pick 4 prizes must be claimed within 90 days. Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America and Lucky for Life prizes must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing.
