March 13, 2020

A: Here’s how executive producer Audrey Morrissey explained it when it was first introduced: “If you press to block a fellow coach as you turn around, and they never decide to turn around themselves, what happens? ‘Then I still have a block left,’ she said. And what about if you turn around and then decide you want to block someone from the artist auditioning? ‘You can’t block later. You can’t turn your chair around and then say, ‘Oh, a-ha, Chloe’s definitely gonna eat you up. I’m blocking her,’” she explained. ‘You have to do it based on voice alone. So we really kept the sanctity of the blind audition with the block.’”