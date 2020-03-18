March 18, 2020

Q: What are the local libraries doing to prevent coronavirus with their computers that are publicly accessible? I don’t see any cleaning going on after use.

A: The Waterloo Public Library is now closed to prevent spread of the virus. Before closing, staffers wiped down computers every night after closing and had sanitizing wipes available for patrons to wipe down any work station they plan to use, said Nick Rossman, library director.

Q: In Sunday’s paper, regarding Waterloo’s city budget, it stated the proposal includes hiring 11 new city employees, but it failed to say for what departments. Where would they go?

A: The 11 employees were included in a budget publication related only to the maximum property tax levy possible and only related to positions funded with property taxes. They included five firefighters, a building inspector, a digital arts manager, a human rights employee, an airport operations specialist, and a library assistant.

Q: Whose idea is it to place a roundabout on Fletcher Avenue in Waterloo?

A: It was recommended by the AECOM Engineering firm in consultation with the city of Waterloo’s staff and approved by the City Council as part of the construction plans.