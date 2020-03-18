March 18, 2020

Q: What are the local libraries doing to prevent coronavirus with their computers that are publicly accessible? I don’t see any cleaning going on after use.
A: The Waterloo Public Library is now closed to prevent spread of the virus. Before closing, staffers wiped down computers every night after closing and had sanitizing wipes available for patrons to wipe down any work station they plan to use, said Nick Rossman, library director.
Q: In Sunday’s paper, regarding Waterloo’s city budget, it stated the proposal includes hiring 11 new city employees, but it failed to say for what departments. Where would they go?
A: The 11 employees were included in a budget publication related only to the maximum property tax levy possible and only related to positions funded with property taxes. They included five firefighters, a building inspector, a digital arts manager, a human rights employee, an airport operations specialist, and a library assistant.
Q: Whose idea is it to place a roundabout on Fletcher Avenue in Waterloo?
A: It was recommended by the AECOM Engineering firm in consultation with the city of Waterloo’s staff and approved by the City Council as part of the construction plans.
Q: Since Cedar Falls doesn’t have professional firefighters anymore, is Chief John Bostwick going to get fired too?
You have free articles remaining.
A: No. Fire Chief John Bostwick and other supervisory staff with traditional firefighter backgrounds are not affected by the layoffs. But if they retire or leave Cedar Falls employment, City Administrator Ron Gaines said the new staff replacing them will be cross-trained public safety supervisors.
Q: Penny Popp, I am confused. She is running for Cedar Falls council. Is she for PSO or against?
A: Penny Popp, who is on the March 31 City Council special election ballot for an at-large seat, supports the use of the public safety officer model in addition to a traditional police and fire department. Popp said she agrees that programs such as volunteer firefighters, the paid on call program, and cross-trained public safety officers could supplement traditional services but not replace the essential services expected by the residents of Cedar Falls.
Q: Cedar Falls Utilities marketing director related questions: When you decided to removed NBC Sports Chicago, how come you didn’t try and negotiate for a lower fee? When you took off NBC Sports Chicago, there was plenty of time left in the season and that meant Missouri Valley games weren’t played.
A: Cedar Falls Utilities customers interested in learning more about negotiations with NBC Sports Chicago and the decision to replace the network with The Marquee Sports Network can call CFU at (319) 268-5221 or go online to cfu.net/NBCSports.
Q: If a new school is going to be built at the same Lowell site, will the new school keep the same name as Lowell or be given a new name?
A: The new school will keep the same name, Lowell Elementary.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.