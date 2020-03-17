March 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q. How do we go about getting rid of the Cedar Falls City Council?

A. The most likely way to change who is on the council is for the majority of people going to the polls in an election to vote for other candidates. Otherwise, there is a process outlined in Chapter 66 of Iowa Code where individual elected officials can be removed from office through the court system. However, removal would have to correspond to one of a set of reasons laid out in the law.

Q. Do home-school teachers get paid?

A. Professional home-school teachers who work for companies that offer classes or tutoring for home-schooled students or who are hired by families are paid. Parents who teach their children at home aren’t paid.

Q. How many votes are needed to override a mayor’s veto in Cedar Falls. This last one was 5-2, could it still be overridden if it was 4-2?