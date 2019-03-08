Q: Was the snowstorm over the weekend (Feb. 23-24) categorized as a blizzard or a snowstorm?
A: According to KWWL's Kyle Kiel, "This past winter storm will likely be dubbed the 'Blizzard of 2019' for the state of Iowa, because many portions of Iowa (especially western and central) did experience true blizzard conditions. The technical definition of a blizzard is falling and/or blowing snow, sustained wind or frequent wind gusts of 35 mph or greater, and visibility 1/4 mile or less for a period of three hours or longer. It's not often that true blizzard conditions are attained in Iowa, but that certainly was the case with this last storm. By the way, 'blizzard' has nothing to do with amount of snow. There can be a blizzard with an inch of snow."
Q: A recent article "Let's work together to undo racial divide" said the Cedar Valley was one of the worst places for black Americans to live. Who did the research on this to come up with this claim?
A: "Let's work together to undo racial divide" was the title of the Courier editorial that ran in the wake of a Courier article written Feb. 3 by staff writer Amie Steffen, called "A study in black and white: Is the Cedar Valley really the worst place to be black in America?" That article looked at the validity of a claim by the website 24/7 Wall St. that said in November the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metropolitan area was the worst place to live for black residents, and the Courier fact-checked that claim by using data and estimates from the American Community Survey, the U.S. Census, The Sentencing Project and the NAACP, and by speaking with a dozen residents of the Cedar Valley about their direct experiences.
Q: On the Dupaco commercial, the lady talks about how Dupaco gave them all the tools they needed to get their home. But what are these tools?
A: An answer from Dupaco: "To achieve their dream of owning a home, the Dupaco members featured in the commercial paired the financial guidance and coaching provided by credit union staff with tools that included Shine Online Banking, eNotifiers account alerts, budget worksheets, and credit score monitoring through Dupaco’s Bright Track. Each of these services is available to credit union members at no cost, and anyone who lives or works in the area is eligible for Dupaco membership."
Q: I've been wearing a lot of sweatshirts, and they develop fuzzy little balls. Is there any way to get rid of them? To prevent them?
A: Those little pills form due to rubbing or abrasion on fabric during normal wear. To get rid of them, you can buy fabric combs or battery-operated pill shavers. Some recommendations from Good Housekeeping to prevent them: 1) avoid fiber blends; 2) choose tightly woven fabrics; 3) turn garments inside out before washing; and 4) hang clothes to dry.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
