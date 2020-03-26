March 26, 2020

Q: With the coronavirus causing chaos everywhere in the world, will UNI still hold spring football classes/camp?

A: No.

Q: When will Janesville repair or replace the old Highway 218 that goes through it?

A: We have forwarded your question several times to the city of Janesville and never got a response. Your best bet would be to try calling the mayor or a council member directly.

Q: Why are the traffic signals flashing at the Dubuque and Elk Run Road intersection?

Q: A motorist who led Waterloo police on a high-speed chase crashed into an electrical box for the signals, which needs to be repaired.

Q: On March 18 there is a plane coming in from St. Petersburg, Fla., through Allegiant that is bringing a group of snowbirds home. All incoming people on flights should automatically be quarantined. They already don’t test people here in Black Hawk so how can we expect them to test these people?

A: Coronavirus is present in every U.S. state and is already in Black Hawk County. The federal government has not put travel restrictions on domestic U.S. flights and people exiting planes are not being tested for COVID-19 at this time.