March 5, 2020

Q: I’d like to know the name of the trio that sings the KWWL theme song.

A: KWWL officials said the lyrics are courtesy of Stephen Arnold Music. They did not have the names of the trio who performed it.

Q: Is the city of Waterloo ever going to ever clean the sidewalk along Shaulis Road?

A: Snow is not removed from the recreational trail along Shaulis Road. Gravel is deposited on the trail as snowplows wing back snow from the roadway. Waterloo Leisure Services will sweep debris off of the recreational trail system throughout the city in the coming weeks as snow melts.

Q: When can people start looking for census forms in the mail?

A: The Census Bureau will start mailing out (and in some areas hand delivering) invitations to participate in the 2020 Census in mid-March. You should get yours by April 1.

Q: In the Feb. 19 debate, some of the politicians had flags on their lapels, but Sanders had a round button on his. What was it?

A: It’s a pin all U.S. members of Congress are given, this one identifying Bernie Sanders as a U.S. senator.

Q: Are the taxpayers paying for Terry Branstad’s family’s stay in China?

A: Branstad’s daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters had been living in a guest house that’s part of the U.S. Ambassador’s complex in Beijing. Alison Branstad Costa is a teacher and works at an international school in Beijing for the children of Americans living in China. Branstad’s family has returned to the U.S. due to the coronavirus outbreak, although he remains in China. Ambassadors are given special residences where they live free of charge. We could not determine if Branstad’s daughter and family pay rent on the guest house.

