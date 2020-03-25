March 25, 2020

Q: Does Hawaii and Alaska have the coronavirus yet? And what is the age of the youngest person to contract it?

A: All U.S. states have had at least one positive test of coronavirus, as of March 18. As far as the youngest person, it was reported on March 14 that a newborn baby in London was diagnosed after his mother came to the hospital with what she thought was pneumonia. She didn’t know she had coronavirus until she gave birth, according to reports.

Q: Could the coronavirus be a terror attack on the world?

A: Scientists are confident the outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, stemmed from a virus inherent in bats. It is an example of “zoonotic spillover,” the transmission of pathogens from nonhuman animals to us.

Q: With this recent pandemic going around, will it stop movie production around the world?