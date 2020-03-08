March 8, 2020

A: Researchers do not yet have definitive data on how long the new coronavirus can survive on surfaces, but based on data from other coronaviruses, it may be for up to two days at room temperatures. That makes it extremely unlikely the virus can be transmitted by contact with products shipped from China to the United States.

Q: How many debates as Tom Steyer been in?

A: Steyer appeared in nine of 10 Democratic debates held before he dropped out of the race Feb. 29. He was on the stage Feb. 25 in South Carolina after failing to qualify for a debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19.

Q: I couldn’t find the editorial page in Feb. 26 paper. Is this being done on purpose? Why?

A: Good observation. There was no opinion page that day. We are experimenting with different configurations in our paper and on that particular day to make things work, we omitted the opinion page. We do not plan to make it standard practice.

Q: How old is William Shatner?

A: He was born March 22, 1931, making him 88 years old for now.

Q: Where do CFU and UNI dispose of their coal ash?