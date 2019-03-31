Q. Concerning the city of Evansdale budget hearing: I’ve heard the city clerk made a $500,000 mistake too much. Is this true?
A. Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas said a computer-generated error in the ending fund balance of $362,898 was corrected and noted in a memorandum to council members before the vote was taken to certify the budget. The ending fund balance as noted on the state-required budget forms has very little if anything to do with the day-to-day expenditures to conduct city business, he added. The ending fund balance includes all city funds, including the general, road use tax, debt service, capital projects and special revenue funds. Faas said staff at City Hall would be happy to meet with residents to explain the full budget form and process.
Q. What number can I call to contact an individual or corporation in charge of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail?
A. Black Hawk County Conservation, (319) 433-7275, is responsible for the trail north of the Benton-Buchanan county line. Contact Linn County Conservation, (319) 892-6450, for issues related to the trail south of that point.
Q. What is the job description of the mayor of Cedar Falls?
A. There is not a formal job description for the mayor position, but the duties of the mayor are outlined in Section 2-155 of the city's Code of Ordinances.
Q. How did they come up with the phrase “spelling bee” for spelling contests?
A. No one is sure. According to the folks with the Scripps National Spelling Bee: "The word bee, as used in spelling bee, is one of those language puzzles that has never been satisfactorily accounted for. A fairly old and widely used word, it refers to a community social gathering at which friends and neighbors join together in a single activity (sewing, quilting, barn raising, etc.) usually to help one person or family. The earliest known example in print is a spinning bee, in 1769. Other early occurrences are husking bee (1816), apple bee (1827) and logging bee (1836). Spelling bee is apparently an American term. It first appeared in print in 1875, but it seems certain the word was used orally for several years before that.
Those who used the word, including most early students of language, assumed it was the same word as referred to the insect. They thought that this particular meaning had probably been inspired by the obvious similarity between these human gatherings and the industrious, social nature of a beehive. But in recent years scholars have rejected this explanation, suggesting instead that this bee is a completely different word. One possibility is it comes from the Middle English word bene, which means 'a prayer' or 'a favor' (and is related to the more familiar word boon). In England, a dialect form of this word, been or bean, referred to 'voluntary help given by neighbors toward the accomplishment of a particular task.' (Webster's Third New International Dictionary)."
