March 4, 2020

Q: Is there going to be an automotive swap meet this year at the Cattle Congress?

A: We checked with the folks at National Cattle Congress. We were told the Real Steel Resurgent Car Show and Swap Meet is expected to return to NCC grounds in August. No date has been set yet. Check the events calendar later this spring at www.nationalcattlecongress.com

Q: Why doesn’t Chuck Grassley do any town hall meetings in Waterloo or Cedar Falls?

A: He just held one last week at Western Home’s Windcove Building in Cedar Falls, although it was technically part of a Cedar Falls Rotary meeting. “In Iowa’s most populous counties, Senator Grassley holds numerous Q&As throughout the year,” Grassley spokesperson Michael Zona said in an email. Though no town halls were set for the area yet, Zona directed those interested to view Grassley’s public schedule at grassley.senate.gov.

Q: My grandma remembers a soap opera about vampires. Was that a real thing?

A: It was! “Dark Shadows” ran from 1966 to 1971 on ABC. It told the story of the wealthy Collins family in Maine, including vampire Barnabas Collins.