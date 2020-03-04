March 4, 2020

Q: Is Johnny Cash deceased? If so, can you give me his date of death and burial info?
A: Johnny Cash died Sept. 12, 2003. He is buried next to his wife, June Carter Cash, who died May 15, 2003, at Hendersonville Memory Gardens in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Q: Can you give me a homemade dumpling recipe?
A: This dumplings recipe gets 4.7 stars at Allrecipes.com:
Homemade Dumplings1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon white sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon margarine
1/2 cup milk
Stir together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in medium size bowl. Cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in milk to make a soft dough. Drop by spoonfuls into boiling stew. Cover and simmer 15 minutes without lifting lid. Serve.
Q: How come Steve Harvey is not hosting “Little Big Shots” anymore like he used to?
A: In 2019, NBC-TV replaced Harvey with comedian Melissa McCarthy on “Little Big Shots,” a variety show featuring talented kids. NBC also canceled Harvey’s TV talk show. At the time, word was that firing Harvey has something do with an ongoing feud between NBCUniversal and Endeavor’s IMG Original Content, the company that produces Harvey’s talker.
Q: Is there going to be an automotive swap meet this year at the Cattle Congress?
A: We checked with the folks at National Cattle Congress. We were told the Real Steel Resurgent Car Show and Swap Meet is expected to return to NCC grounds in August. No date has been set yet. Check the events calendar later this spring at www.nationalcattlecongress.com
Q: Why doesn’t Chuck Grassley do any town hall meetings in Waterloo or Cedar Falls?
A: He just held one last week at Western Home’s Windcove Building in Cedar Falls, although it was technically part of a Cedar Falls Rotary meeting. “In Iowa’s most populous counties, Senator Grassley holds numerous Q&As throughout the year,” Grassley spokesperson Michael Zona said in an email. Though no town halls were set for the area yet, Zona directed those interested to view Grassley’s public schedule at grassley.senate.gov.
Q: My grandma remembers a soap opera about vampires. Was that a real thing?
A: It was! “Dark Shadows” ran from 1966 to 1971 on ABC. It told the story of the wealthy Collins family in Maine, including vampire Barnabas Collins.
Q: Who is responsible to clear the sidewalks around the old Coca Cola and Bridges buildings?
A: The adjacent property owners are responsible under city ordinance to clear the public sidewalks.
Q: What are they going to build by the CVS on Franklin?
A: A grocery store.
Q: Is there any plan in the works to resurface Highway 63, from Highway 20 to 63?
A: We’re going to guess that the caller is asking about the segment of U.S. 63 from U.S. 20 north to the University Avenue intersection. That project is not included in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s current 2020-2024 plan. The plan is updated annually.
