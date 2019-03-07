Q: I see Evansdale is raising their taxes 22 percent and are going to remodel their sewer plant. Have they considered going with Waterloo through the INRCOG study?
A: It was considered, but Evansdale city officials believe the cost to rehabilitate their own sewage treatment plant would be less than connecting to Waterloo at this point.
Q: Is JJ’s Blinds of Design of Dunkerton still in business?
A: It does not appear the business is still operating. The old phone number has been disconnected and there was no business entity listed at the Iowa Secretary of State.
Q: Why haven’t any Board of Health minutes been published on the county website since September 2018?
A: Black Hawk County Health Department staff said it was just an error. The minutes are up to date now and the department thanked the caller to bringing it to their attention.
Q: Where can I recycle textbooks?
A: Different cities have different recycling programs and regulations, so call your sanitation department. In Waterloo, you can tear the covers off of the hard-covered textbooks and recycle the paper pages in the paper bins at the drop-off recycling sites.
Q: How many people has President Trump fired since taking office?
A: According to a New York Times analysis published Feb. 14, 43 top officials have left the administration, 24 of them “fired” or “forced out.” But many listed in the analysis as “resigned” were clearly under pressure to leave, such as former Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. The Times states: An analysis of 21 top White House and cabinet shows how unusual the upheaval was through Trump’s first 14 months. Nine of those positions turned over at least once under Trump, compared with three at the same point of the Bill Clinton administration, two under President Barack Obama and one under President George W. Bush.
Q: Can a president pardon themselves if they are charged with a crime?
A: The answer seems to be yes. The Constitution states the president “shall have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” But no court has ruled on the issue because no president has tried to pardon himself. So no one really knows. The president could not pardon himself for state crimes, and could face charges in state courts if he pardoned himself in the event he was charged with federal crimes.
Q: What happened to Danny’s oldest son on “Blue Bloods”?
A: Jack Reagan has gone off to college on the show, because the actor who plays him, Tony Terraciano, has done the same thing, according to CBS. He’ll appear on the show as his schedule allows, evidently.
Update: A recent question asked about a West High class of 1969 reunion. A class member let us know it’s scheduled for July 12-13; email alan.lange@mchsi.com for information, or check the Facebook page.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public
Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.