March 11, 2020

Q: What is the background information for Vice President Mike Pence?

A: According to Biography.com: Born in Indiana in 1959, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attended Hanover College and the Indiana University McKinney School of Law. After losing two bids for a U.S. congressional seat, he became a conservative radio and TV talk show host in the 1990s. He won a seat in Congress in 2000, rising to the powerful position of Republican conference chairman, before being elected governor of Indiana in 2012.

Q: Of the three oldest presidential candidates running, how old would they be at the end of two full terms?

A: Bernie Sanders was born Sept. 8, 1941, making him 78 years old today and 87 at the end of a second term. Joe Biden was born Nov. 20, 1942, making him 77 today and 86 at the end of two terms. Donald Trump was born June 14, 1946, making him 73 today and 78 at the end of a second term.

Q: When the coronavirus reaches Mexico, how will the CDC test all the people entering our country illegally and how will they quarantine them all?

A: It won’t be a priority since the COVID-19 virus is already present in most states in the U.S.