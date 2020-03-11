March 11, 2020

Q: What is the name of the person who synchronizes the Waterloo traffic lights?
A: Major synchronization is done through studies, often with the help of consultants, said Waterloo Traffic Engineer Mohammad Elahi. For example, the downtown signal grid system was recently re-timed by Shive-Hattery Inc. Fine-tuning is done by city traffic technicians. Fine tuning is adjusting the timings by a very small amount to improve one intersection without disrupting the entire system. The city also is implementing new smart systems, which will synchronize themselves. Staff can be reached at (319) 291-4440 or by using city’s website for additional questions.
Q: Is Byrnes Park pool going to be open this summer?
A: The Waterloo Leisure Services Commission intends to open the pool absent any unforeseen problems when it is filled.
Q: Why do the Grundy Center girls basketball team play 2A districts and their boys play in 1A district? Shouldn’t a school be either 1A or 2A?
A: There are five classes in the IGHSAU and just four in the IHSAA: So some schools will be 2A in girls but only 1A in boys.
Q: What is the address of Nancy Pelosi?
A: Contact Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the U.S. House of Representatives, 235 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515-0001, phone (202) 225-4965.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: What is the background information for Vice President Mike Pence?
A: According to Biography.com: Born in Indiana in 1959, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attended Hanover College and the Indiana University McKinney School of Law. After losing two bids for a U.S. congressional seat, he became a conservative radio and TV talk show host in the 1990s. He won a seat in Congress in 2000, rising to the powerful position of Republican conference chairman, before being elected governor of Indiana in 2012.
Q: Of the three oldest presidential candidates running, how old would they be at the end of two full terms?
A: Bernie Sanders was born Sept. 8, 1941, making him 78 years old today and 87 at the end of a second term. Joe Biden was born Nov. 20, 1942, making him 77 today and 86 at the end of two terms. Donald Trump was born June 14, 1946, making him 73 today and 78 at the end of a second term.
Q: When the coronavirus reaches Mexico, how will the CDC test all the people entering our country illegally and how will they quarantine them all?
A: It won’t be a priority since the COVID-19 virus is already present in most states in the U.S.
Q: Can I get some history on Ray Charles? How many children did he have? Are they still alive?
A: Charles was born in 1930 in Georgia and died in 2004 in California, age 73. He had 12 children with 10 different women (he once said in an interview that he’d been addicted to women as much as he’d been addicted to heroin). We couldn’t find information on every one of them, but it looks as if most of his children are still alive.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.