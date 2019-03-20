Q: Will the Hallmark Channel be offering anymore “Cookie Jar” movies with Alison Sweeney?
A: It doesn’t look as if more “Murder, She Baked” movies are planned. But last fall Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced Sweeney would be producing and starring in a new series, “The Chronicle Mysteries.” She’ll play Roberta “Robbie” McPherson, a novelist and podcaster who researches cold cases and loves solving any puzzle or mystery.
Q: It’s been announced that Hy-Vee will build a Decorah store. Will there be a Veridian Credit Union branch in that location?
A: Decorah Newspapers reported in February that Hy-Vee was exploring opening a new store in the former Quillin’s building in Decorah. No final decision has yet been made. According to Veridian: “We always welcome recommendations from members on future Veridian branch locations. At this time, we’re not planning to open a branch in Decorah.”
Q: On “Naked and Afraid,” what is the gadget they all wear around their necks?
A: Those are waterproof microphones and transmitters.
Q: Waterloo and Cedar Falls each have women’s clubs. Are there men’s clubs?
A: Not that are specifically called that. There are plenty of clubs in both cities that men can join.
Q: Are there home-staging businesses in the Cedar Valley like the ones on HGTV?
A: We didn’t find any right here, but it looks as if Upstaged Home Staging in Center Point will work in our area.
Q: Where can I donate used eyeglasses?
A: The Lions Club has donation sites throughout the Cedar Valley in restaurants and optometric offices where both glasses and hearing aids can be placed. A member picks them up every month. Last year, the Waterloo club gathered more than 3,500 pairs of glasses from the Cedar Valley. Both eyeglasses and hearing aids are recycled for use in Iowa to those who cannot afford them otherwise. If potential donors cannot find a donation box location, they should call Jim Tierney at 232-1002.
Q: Can you print the song lyrics to “Shallow”?
A: Here they are:
“Tell me somethin’, girl
Are you happy in this modern world?
Or do you need more?
Is there somethin’ else you’re searchin’ for?
I’m falling
In all the good times I find myself
Longin’ for change
And in the bad times I fear myself
Tell me something, boy
Aren’t you tired tryin’ to fill that void?
Or do you need more?
Ain’t it hard keeping it so hardcore?
I’m falling
In all the good times I find myself
Longing for change
And in the bad times I fear myself
I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in
I’ll never meet the ground
Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us
We’re far from the shallow now
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
In the shallow, shallow
We’re far…”
Q: Can you print background information on David Muir from World News Tonight? Is he married?
A: Muir grew up in New York state and graduated from Ithaca College. He worked in TV news in Syracuse, N.Y., and Boston before joining ABC News. As far as we can tell, he is not married.
