March 27, 2020

Q: Has Trump reduced the CDC funding under his administration?
A: The president has proposed cutting CDC funding in his budgets, but Congress has mostly rejected those proposed cuts. Trump’s 2021 budget request proposes cutting Health and Human Services funding by $9.5 billion, including a 15 percent cut of $1.2 billion to the CDC and a $35 million decrease to the Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund's annual contribution. Russ Vought, the acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, renewed calls for those cuts, despite the coronavirus outbreak, during a congressional budget hearing Feb. 9.
Q. I thought the U.S. Census was only done every 10 years? Why are we needing to do it again when we just did it in the last two years?
A. The U.S. Census is conducted every 10 years ago. The last census was conducted in 2010, not two years ago. You might be thinking about the American Community Survey, which is an ongoing effort to collect supplemental census information, but it is not the official count.
Q. Who bought the old Courier building downtown and why aren’t they doing anything with it?
A. It was purchased in 2011 by FDP OC, a Davenport-based corporation, as an investment property. It was listed for sale for several years but nobody bought it. The city of Waterloo and Waterloo Development Corp. have been looking at ways to redevelop the block, but no plans have been announced.
Q. How safe is it to have the newspaper delivered to the house?
A. As much or little as any purchased product, but here are the steps we are taking: Our distribution center is being cleaned/disinfected regularly with items used by multiple carriers, such as carts wiped down after each use. We have procedures in place within the distribution center to allow for distancing when prepping papers, and carriers are encouraged to take papers and prep outside the distribution center as much as possible. Similar precautions are being taken at the printing facility. We have ongoing communication with our distribution center employees and our independent contract force (carriers) concerning good hygiene practices that can help reduce the risk or spread of COVID-19 and other illness. Lastly, just like we are all advised, if they are sick to stay home and arrange for a substitute carrier.
Q. Why wasn’t the Hy-Vee ad in Wednesday’s paper?
A. Hy-Vee announced March 18 that for the time being it was suspending its weekly corporate advertising circular that is distributed to all stores and found in many local newspapers. Due to the current high demand for many products, suppliers are unable to guarantee certain products will be on the shelves. This makes it difficult to determine in advance which products can be advertised in print publications. Customers may still have received this week’s ad circular as it was already inserted into the newspaper. Stores will honor the products featured if they are in stock. Customers are also encouraged to check Hy-Vee’s social media pages and Hy-VeeDeals.com for the company’s latest sales during this time.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
