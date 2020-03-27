March 27, 2020

A. As much or little as any purchased product, but here are the steps we are taking: Our distribution center is being cleaned/disinfected regularly with items used by multiple carriers, such as carts wiped down after each use. We have procedures in place within the distribution center to allow for distancing when prepping papers, and carriers are encouraged to take papers and prep outside the distribution center as much as possible. Similar precautions are being taken at the printing facility. We have ongoing communication with our distribution center employees and our independent contract force (carriers) concerning good hygiene practices that can help reduce the risk or spread of COVID-19 and other illness. Lastly, just like we are all advised, if they are sick to stay home and arrange for a substitute carrier.