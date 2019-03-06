Q: Jennifer Grey was in "Dirty Dancing" and "Red Dawn"; what other big movies was she in?
A: Grey has worked pretty steadily as an actress since "Dirty Dancing," but mostly in television.
Q: What happened to Shaina Humphries, evening news anchor on KCCI?
A: She's now working for Fox 29 in Philadelphia.
Q: On Iowa Public TV's Masterpiece Theatre they have a show called the “Durrells in Corfu.” Is that show filmed actually on the island of Corfu?
A: It is partly filmed on Corfu and partly at Ealing Studios in London, according to PBS.
Q: Is the show "Seal Team" returning to TV?
A: As of the day this was received, CBS hadn't yet announced whether the show would get a third season.
Q: Regarding the article on the State Fair requiring transaction fees from all the vendors, how much will it cost the vendor when customers make purchases with credit cards?
A: It depends on the kind of card as well as the vendor, but it looks as if fees range from about 1.5 to 3.5 percent.
Q: Is fiber optics internet going to be coming to Waterloo any time soon?
A: Mediacom and other companies provide broadband internet and data services using fiber optics cables in Waterloo already and have for some time. Mediacom in Waterloo has not announced any fiber-to-the-home plans, noting it can deliver 1 gig internet speeds using its fiber backbone and copper services.
Q: The rule is only Waterloo library patrons are allowed to park in the free library lot. Why isn't that enforced?
A: During the budget presentation to the Waterloo City Council, Library Director Steven Nielsen said the library was looking at ways to enforce the rule in the parking lot adjacent to the building, especially since there are fewer parking spaces in the immediate area now. Keep in mind it is not always easy to identify which cars in the lot are owned by library patrons unless someone is out there watching it.
Q: My husband got a speeding ticket for going just 5 mph over the limit and got an $87 fine. Part of that was for court costs. But he didn't go to court, so why was that added on?
A: A speeding violation at 5 mph over the limit in Iowa carries a $20 fine, $7 surcharge and $60 in court costs. Under state law, the court costs are payable whether you contest the ticket or not. They are essentially fees that cover the cost of processing the ticket and helping maintain the court system.
Q: With the way the snow is piled up next to stop signs in Waterloo, whose fault would it be if you pull out and hit someone? Would the city take the blame?
A: Insurance companies and courts determine liability after accidents happen, and all of the details related to an incident are taken into consideration.
Q: With the discussion of putting wind turbines in the Eagle Center area has anyone looked into the deadly hazard it would be for the many bald eagles in that area?
A: Wildlife studies were part of the analysis done before the Washburn Wind Energy project received special permits.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
