March 24, 2020

Q: In the March 4 paper, you reported celebrity birthdays, including Paula Prentiss. Is she still married and to whom? How old is her husband and how long have they been married?.

A: Prentiss has been married to actor and director Richard Benjamin since 1961. He is 81 years old.

Q: My hands are getting very chapped from sanitizer and a lot of hand washing. Is putting lotion on afterwards ruining my efforts?

A: No, you’re doing the right thing, according to dermatologists interviewed for coronavirus stories. If you let your hands get cracked and raw, that provides another way for disease to get in. They do suggest you use a hand cream rather than lotion, because that provides moisture more effectively.

Q: How can I contact the CDC?

A: Call 1-800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636) or send email to cwus@cdc.gov.

Q: Could you print the recipe Mr. Food had on for a sweet roll last Thursday?

A: Last Thursday Mr. Food had a shepherd’s pie recipe, but here’s his recipe for cranberry sweet rolls:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ingredients