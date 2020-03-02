March 2, 2020

Q. The UNI men's basketball team is wearing a patch with the name Eli on it. What does that mean?
A. The Panthers are wearing the patch in honor and remembrance of Eli Deery of Cedar Falls, who passed away in January at age 15 months. The Deery family has been longtime supporters and fans of Panther Athletics.
Q: What happened to David Johnson who plays for the NFL?
A: Well, a lot has happened. He took the NFL by storm in 2015 and ’16, got married, became a father, suffered a season-ending injury and played in just one game in 2017, returned to start all 16 games in 2018 and then saw his role reduced when Arizona brought in Kliff Kingsbury as its head coach before the 2019 season.
Q. What are the ages of the actors who played the children on “The Waltons” now? What years were they on? When did Richard Thomas leave the show and what is he doing now?
A. Actor Jon Walmsley, who played Jason, is 64; Judy Norton, who played, Mary Ellen, is 62; and Eric Scott, who played Ben, is 61. Marhy Beth McDonough, who was Erin, and David Harper, who was Jim-Bob, are both 58, and Kami Cotler, who played Elizabeth, is 54. Most of them were on the show from 1971 to 1981. Thomas, now 68, left the show after five seasons, though he did make appearances after that. He is still a working actor, as well as a director.
Q. When a school bus has its stop sign out, are cars in front and back supposed to stop? I’ve noticed cars in front that just keep going.
A. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, on a two- or three-lane road, the rules are:
“Approaching the bus from the rear: Stop behind the school bus when the school bus stops and the stop arm is extended. Stop no closer than 15 feet from the rear of the bus, and remain stopped until the stop arm is retracted and school bus starts moving again. Meeting the bus from the front: Stop in front of the school bus when the school bus stops and its stop arm is extended. Remain stopped until the stop arm is retracted.”
On a road with two or more lanes in each direction, the rules for approaching from behind are the same, but if approaching from the front: “When meeting the bus in one of the opposite two lanes (or more), you do not need to stop, even if the bus has stopped with lights flashing and stop arm out. The bus is not permitted to load or unload children who must cross this type of roadway, unless there are official traffic control devices or law enforcement present. This is the only time you may pass a school bus that is stopped and has its stop arm extended.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
