March 2, 2020

Q. When a school bus has its stop sign out, are cars in front and back supposed to stop? I’ve noticed cars in front that just keep going.

A. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, on a two- or three-lane road, the rules are:

“Approaching the bus from the rear: Stop behind the school bus when the school bus stops and the stop arm is extended. Stop no closer than 15 feet from the rear of the bus, and remain stopped until the stop arm is retracted and school bus starts moving again. Meeting the bus from the front: Stop in front of the school bus when the school bus stops and its stop arm is extended. Remain stopped until the stop arm is retracted.”

On a road with two or more lanes in each direction, the rules for approaching from behind are the same, but if approaching from the front: “When meeting the bus in one of the opposite two lanes (or more), you do not need to stop, even if the bus has stopped with lights flashing and stop arm out. The bus is not permitted to load or unload children who must cross this type of roadway, unless there are official traffic control devices or law enforcement present. This is the only time you may pass a school bus that is stopped and has its stop arm extended.”

Q: What happened to David Johnson who plays for the NFL?

