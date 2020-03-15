March 15, 2020

Q: What is being done to monitor the drugs that are imported from China? Especially since the inspectors were pulled out of China?

A: The Food and Drug Administration pulled inspectors from China due to the coronavirus. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the agency can still monitor China-made products through testing, records requests and import bans that forbid products from entering the U.S.

Q: How many heart attacks has Bernie Sanders had in his lifetime?

A: According to a health summary released by his campaign, only one, the heart attack Sanders suffered Oct. 1.

Q: Where can you send money to Joe Biden?

A: Make checks payable to “Biden for President” and send to: Biden for President, PO Box 58174, Philadelphia, PA 19102. The easiest way to contribute is online. Just search for “Joe Biden” and the link for Biden’s official campaign website should be the top result. The site offers many ways to donate.

Q: Veterinarians have been treating cattle for coronavirus for years. Would that vaccine work in humans too?