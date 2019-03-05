Q: Why does The Courier only accept calls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to report a delivery problem? These hours aren’t very customer friendly.
A: The customer service hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday; call (319) 291-1444.
Q: Is it true Donald Trump’s grandfather or great-grandfather ran a brothel in Yukon Territory, Canada, during the Klondike Gold Rush?
A: Here’s how the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. has reported it: “Trump’s grandfather started the family fortune in an adventure that involved the Klondike gold rush, the Mounties, prostitution and twists of fate that pushed him to New York City. Friedrich Trump had been in North America a few years when he set out for the Yukon,” says an author who’s just completed a new edition of her multi-generational family biography. That Canadian chapter proved pivotal for the entrepreneurial German immigrant, says Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations That Built An Empire.” “In his three years in Canada, Trump opened the Arctic Restaurant and Hotel in two locations with a partner — first on Bennett Lake in northern B.C., and then moving it to Whitehorse, Yukon. Their two-storey wood-framed establishment gained a reputation as the finest eatery in the area, Blair said — offering salmon, duck, caribou, and oysters. It offered more than food. ‘The bulk of the cash flow came from the sale of liquor and sex,’ Blair wrote. She cited newspaper ads referring obliquely to prostitution — mentioning private suites for ladies, and scales in the rooms so patrons could weigh gold if they preferred to pay for services that way.”
Q: Do you have any information on KWWL news reporter Cori Hanna based out of Dubuque?
A: Hanna says on the KWWL website, “I am a Michigan girl with a heart for the Midwest, so I am thrilled to be reporting out of our Dubuque bureau! I graduated with a broadcast journalism degree from Central Michigan University. While at CMU I did it all, from reporting and anchoring, to producing and writing for CMU’s award winning student-run newscast, News Central 34. I also served as the video editor for the student newspaper Central Michigan Life, shooting and editing video and writing web content.”
Q: When will we know the bands for the next Irish Fest?
A: The Iowa Irish Fest 2019 band lineup will be out March 14.
Q: When the Hindenburg crashed, who was the announcer who said, “Oh, the humanity!”?
A: That was radio reporter Herbert Morrison.
Q: Can someone only in the military reserves receive veterans benefits?
A: According to the Veterans Administration, “Reserves or National Guard members with active duty for training purposes only do not meet the basic eligibility requirement” for benefits. Those who were called to duty under federal order may be eligible, though — you should check with the VA about your specific situation.
