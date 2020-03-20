March 20, 2020

Q: Why is at the closing bell for the stock market do they clap even if they have a drop?

A: According to Jack Turner of @TheBinaryAdvisor.com, “the outburst of emotion after the closing bell epitomizes how thrilling, emotional and energetic every single session is at NYSE, showing the compelling side of trading.” The clapping is a celebration of capitalism and the camaraderie among traders, even on days when most have lost money.

Q: Is Basal pizza open still on Fourth Street?

A: Yes.

Q: Why would you take up a third of the Call The Courier section for song lyrics?

A: We try to answer as many questions as we can; a surprising number of them are from people trying to remember a song.

Q: Where is Ally Crutcher from KWWL?

A: She announced at the end of December that she was moving back to Texas.

Q: Is it true that daylight saving time can cause heart attacks and strokes?