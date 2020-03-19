March 19, 2020

In a large bowl, pour the milk over bread rolls and soak for 10 minutes. Beat the eggs, then pour over the soaked rolls. Add the onion, liver, parsley, marjoram, lemon zest, salt, pepper and breadcrumbs. Mix together well and knead until it forms pliable dough. (You may need to add some plain bread crumbs). Form walnut-sized dumplings. If your mixture is too wet or loose, then add another bread roll. Bring the broth and carrots to a simmer in a large pot. Heat should be about medium or just a little lower. Don’t put the dumplings into boiling water because it will make them fall apart. Add dumplings one by one and let simmer. Dumplings will fall to the bottom of the pot and then float. Simmer for another 30 minutes once dumplings float to top. Avoid stirring the pot, it will break up the dumplings. Serve dumplings hot in bowl with broth.